Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge lauds Op Sindoor, warns against Pak's fake news

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday expressed his unequivocal support for Operation Sindoor but cautioned against Pakistan's misinformation campaign following the strike. Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge(ANI)

Emphasising India's historical resolve and unity in combating terrorism, Kharge stated that the country should protect the borders from its neighbours, bringing up past wars and conflicts between the two neighbours.

"We are completely in support of Operation Sindoor because we have zero tolerance towards terrorism. This is something we have always propagated. We have done two wars against Pakistan, we have split Pakistan, and we had a war against its occupation, and there is nothing wrong with safeguarding the borders of the country. We stand united as a country," Kharge said.

Addressing Pakistan's misinformation on destroying an Indian Brigade Headquarters in retaliation for the strike, Kharge warned, "Misinformation and fake news will be used at such times... We need to be wary of such propaganda by our neighbours."

Earlier, the fact-check unit of the Central government debunked the claim circulating on social media that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters in retaliation for the 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist hideouts.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has clarified that this information is fake.

"Social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters. This claim is #FAKE. Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB fact check said.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.