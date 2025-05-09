Karnataka calls for special prayers in mosques for armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor: Report

In a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces engaged in Operation Sindoor, the Karnataka government has directed mosques across the state to offer special prayers this Friday, India Today reported. Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that Jumma (Friday) prayers will be observed in all mosques.(X/Zameer Ahmed Khan)

The move comes days after similar rituals were held in temples, underscoring a broader effort to unite communities in support of national security personnel.

Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that Jumma (Friday) prayers will be observed in all mosques, including those managed by the Karnataka State Waqf Board, with intentions focused on the safety, strength, and success of India’s military.

“These prayers are not only a tribute to our brave soldiers but also a collective expression of our hopes and blessings for their mission,” Minister Khan said, as reported by India Today. He also confirmed that he has formally written to the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board, instructing that the prayers be conducted in all applicable mosques.

This announcement follows an earlier directive issued by the Muzrai Department, which called for special pujas in government temples across Karnataka on May 8. Those ceremonies were held on behalf of the Indian Army, invoking divine protection and blessings for the security personnel involved in Operation Sindoor.

Temples were guided to carry out the rituals “with solemnity and devotion,” offering prayers specifically in the name of the soldiers deployed. That initiative was led by Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy.

'Tiranga Yatre' in Bengaluru

In a symbolic gesture backing the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor—a military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Bengaluru is set to host a large-scale ‘Tiranga Yatre’ (flag march) this Friday.

The march is being organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The rally will commence at KR Circle and proceed towards the Chinnaswamy Stadium, drawing participation from several senior leaders.

The event is being positioned as a show of unity and patriotism, reflecting public backing for the armed forces following their counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Deccan Herald, BBMP officials have issued instructions for all staff and officers to be present at KR Circle by 9 a.m. on the day of the event.