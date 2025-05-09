Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by hairstylist during home visit, arrested: Report

A 50-year-old woman, an executive director at a private firm in Bengaluru, has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a hairstylist during a home service appointment on April 28. The incident took place at her residence in Ulsoor, between 9:45 am and 10:30 am, reported The Times of India. A Bengaluru woman was allegedly groped by a hair stylist who visited her house last month.

According to the report, the woman, in her police compliant stated that the hairstylist — who had been regularly visiting her home for hair services over the past few months — groped her while standing behind her and misbehaved inappropriately. She said she screamed and pushed him away, after which he fled the scene before her family members could intervene. The accused is said to be her regular hairstylist who often used to visit her house.

She had first booked the hairstylist through an online home service platform last September, impressed with his initial work. Following that, she began contacting him directly for regular hair styling appointments.

What happened on the day of incident?

On April 27, she reached out to him over WhatsApp, requesting an appointment the next morning. He arrived at her home the next day while her two children, sister, and domestic help were present but engaged in other activities.

According to the complaint, the hairstylist began working on her hair in the hall, but during the session, he allegedly unzipped his pants and began touching her inappropriately. The woman immediately reacted by pushing him back and raising an alarm, prompting him to escape from the house.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.