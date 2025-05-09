Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by hairstylist during home visit, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 02:17 PM IST

A 50-year-old Bengaluru woman accused her hairstylist of sexual harassment during a home service on April 28. The hairstylist allegedly groped her. 

A 50-year-old woman, an executive director at a private firm in Bengaluru, has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a hairstylist during a home service appointment on April 28. The incident took place at her residence in Ulsoor, between 9:45 am and 10:30 am, reported The Times of India. 

A Bengaluru woman was allegedly groped by a hair stylist who visited her house last month.
A Bengaluru woman was allegedly groped by a hair stylist who visited her house last month.

Also Read - Janardhan Reddy disqualified as Karnataka MLA after conviction in mining case

According to the report, the woman, in her police compliant stated that the hairstylist — who had been regularly visiting her home for hair services over the past few months — groped her while standing behind her and misbehaved inappropriately. She said she screamed and pushed him away, after which he fled the scene before her family members could intervene. The accused is said to be her regular hairstylist who often used to visit her house. 

She had first booked the hairstylist through an online home service platform last September, impressed with his initial work. Following that, she began contacting him directly for regular hair styling appointments.

What happened on the day of incident?

On April 27, she reached out to him over WhatsApp, requesting an appointment the next morning. He arrived at her home the next day while her two children, sister, and domestic help were present but engaged in other activities.

Also Read - Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath gets Bengaluru's top cops talking and laughing in latest WTF episode. Watch

According to the complaint, the hairstylist began working on her hair in the hall, but during the session, he allegedly unzipped his pants and began touching her inappropriately. The woman immediately reacted by pushing him back and raising an alarm, prompting him to escape from the house.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by hairstylist during home visit, arrested: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On