Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath gets Bengaluru's top cops talking and laughing in latest WTF episode. Watch

In a rare and candid interaction, billionaire entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath sits down with Bengaluru’s top police officials, Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth, in the latest episode of his podcast, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath. The trailer for the episode offers a glimpse into the light-hearted and informal tone of the conversation.(X/@BlrCityPolice)

The trailer for the episode, released on Thursday, offers a glimpse into the light-hearted and informal tone of the conversation, something not typically seen with senior law enforcement officials.

In a first-of-its-kind exchange, Kamath chats with the two officers about the city’s infamous traffic, their lives beyond the uniform, and even their taste in films, asking them whether they’ve watched the Kannada blockbuster KGF.

Watch the trailer here:

The official X handle of Bengaluru Police shared the video with a caption, “Two senior officers. One curious host. An unforgettable exchange. This podcast is a mix of humour, honesty, and the daily hustle of keeping Namma Bengaluru in order. From managing chaos to candid chats—you won’t want to miss this one!”

The video teaser shows Kamath driving the officers around Bengaluru, sharing laughs and perspectives. In one part of the trailer, he is also seen visiting the city’s police control room.

Known for bringing high-profile guests into unfiltered conversations, Kamath’s latest episode promises a refreshing look at the human side of policing in India’s tech capital.

B Dayananda has been serving as the Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru City since May 2023. A senior IPS officer, he is widely recognized for pioneering one of the world’s first police blogs during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Dakshina Kannada, showcasing his commitment to transparent and tech-savvy policing.

Joining him on the podcast, MN Anucheth, a 2009 batch IPS officer, is currently the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru. With previous stints as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the West, Central, and Whitefield divisions, Anucheth brings both field experience and a strong technical foundation to his role.