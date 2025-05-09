Janardhan Reddy disqualified as Karnataka MLA after conviction in mining case

Karnataka MLA G Janardhan Reddy has been disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly following his conviction by the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad. As per the law, Reddy will remain disqualified for six years after his release from prison.(Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

According to a report by news agency ANI, Reddy, who represents the Gangawati constituency, was disqualified with effect from May 6, the date of his conviction.

A notification issued by the Karnataka Assembly cited Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as the legal basis for the disqualification, the report added.

"Consequent upon conviction of Sri G. Janardhan Reddy, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Gangawati Constituency by the Court of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad in CC.No.1 of 2012, he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction i.e., 6th May, 2025 in terms of the provisions of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless a competent Court stays the conviction. Hence, ONE seat of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant," the notification read according to ANI.

As per the law, Reddy will remain disqualified for six years after his release from prison unless a competent court stays his conviction.

In 2022, Reddy broke away from the BJP and floated his own political outfit, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. He went on to contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections under this banner and won from Gangawati.

Reddy, a former state minister in the Yediyurappa-led government, had been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal mining scam. He had been out on bail since 2015 and had maintained a distance from the BJP since then.

(With ANI inputs)