Bengaluru man forgets backpack on airport bus; here's how BMTC team tracked it down in hours

In a heartwarming account that has won praise online, a Bengaluru resident shared his experience of losing and retrieving his backpack on a BMTC Vayu Vajra airport bus, all within a matter of hours, thanks to the quick response by BMTC’s airport control room and bus staff. Sleep-deprived and tired, the man accidentally left his backpack on the seat while picking up his luggage. (X/@noumqn)

The man, who posted about the incident on X, said he landed in Bengaluru around 1 am and boarded a Vayu Vajra bus from Kempegowda International Airport to return home. Sleep-deprived and tired, he accidentally left his backpack on the seat while picking up his luggage. He realized the mistake just a minute after the bus had left.

Acting quickly, he Googled the BMTC helpline and contacted the control room. "The BMTC control room guy picked up, heard me out and shared the exact number for the KIA airport bus team," he wrote. Within 30 minutes, officials confirmed that the bag had been found and was safe.

He was given the option to either collect it from the depot or wait for the bus to return to his stop the next morning. Choosing the latter, he was pleasantly surprised when conductor Paramesh Beeregowda called him twice to confirm his location and personally handed over the bag on time.

“Honestly didn’t expect it to be this smooth,” he wrote, adding, “Full respect to BMTC and the airport bus control room team. Stuff like this builds real trust in public services.”

The post has gone viral, with users lauding BMTC’s professionalism and the Vayu Vajra staff’s helpfulness. One user commented, “I always take KIA bus because the staff are more supportive compared to other buses, taxis, or autos.”

