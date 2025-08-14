Bengaluru’s new Hebbal flyover loop opens for trial, traffic police seek public feedback

Bengaluru’s traffic police have opened the newly constructed Hebbal flyover loop, connecting Veerannapalya to Baptist Hospital, for a trial run. The update was shared by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic Northeast Division.(X/@acpnortheasttr)

The update was shared by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic Northeast Division, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), inviting the public to start using the stretch ahead of its official inauguration.

“New Hebbal loop from Veerannapalya side to Baptist is open for trial, public can use it,” the ACP posted, adding that the formal launch would follow soon.

The loop is part of a much-needed infrastructure initiative aimed at easing congestion at the Hebbal junction, one of Bengaluru’s most notorious traffic chokepoints.

The interchange handles thousands of vehicles daily, funnelling traffic from KR Puram, Nagavara, and the airport road, often resulting in significant delays during peak hours.

Mixed public response on X

The ACP’s announcement sparked a flurry of responses from commuters, many of whom welcomed the move but also flagged concerns about ground-level traffic management.

One user highlighted the ongoing issue of buses and other vehicles randomly stopping below the Hebbal flyover, especially near the stretch from Esteem Mall. “Request needful action to ensure random stopping of buses & other vehicles below Hebbal Flyover, particularly from Esteem to enter Flyover Loop, must be strictly disallowed,” the user posted.

In response, the ACP assured, “Planning to move all buses to service road from Vidyashilp till Hebbal.”

Another user raised concerns about chaos at the down ramp, where traffic from the new loop merges with the main road. “Already observed vehicles merging and creating chaos this morning. Buses entering service road, vehicles from this new flyover entering main road,” the post read.

The ACP replied inviting suggestions, “Please suggest... I’m keen on public opinion.”

A frequent concern shared by multiple users involved the loop's inconsistent access. Several commuters complained that the flyover is often opened and closed without prior notice. “Morning suddenly they open, and then after few hours or at night suddenly they close. No one knows when it is opened,” one user wrote.

Another user flagged a safety issue near Baptist Hospital, where the new flyover meets the main road and merges with a service road. “The service road access to the main road should be closed; it’s not safe,” they said.

Traffic police open to suggestions

The ACP’s willingness to crowdsource suggestions from road users drew appreciation. "I'm keen on public opinion," the official posted, reflecting a participatory approach to managing Bengaluru's complex traffic challenges.

