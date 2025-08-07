Bengaluru’s Ballari Road may get 2.2-km tunnel to ease Hebbal congestion: Report

The Karnataka government is planning a second underground road project in Bengaluru, a 2.2-km-long six-lane tunnel from Hebbal to the Veterinary College on Ballari Road. This comes after tenders were floated for the Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road. The tunnel will begin near the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue located within the tree park at the Hebbal flyover junction.

The new tunnel aims to ease traffic congestion on the Hebbal flyover and provide a direct link between Kempegowda International Airport and Mehkri Circle, Times of India reported.

According to the report, the tunnel will begin near the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue located within the tree park at the Hebbal flyover junction and pass under Tumakuru Road at the Outer Ring Road junction before emerging at the Veterinary College grounds.

(Also Read: ‘Don’t diss us, we’ve built our lives here’: Bengaluru doctor slams Whitefield shaming)

From there, it will merge with the main carriageway of Ballari Road. The road will be constructed using the cut-and-cover method, which involves excavating a trench from the surface, building the tunnel inside it, backfilling the trench, and restoring the surface. No tunnel boring machines will be used for this project.

According to BS Prahalad, director (technical) at Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE), the tunnel alignment has been planned to avoid land acquisition by utilizing open spaces within the Veterinary College campus, which will be restored after construction, TOI report added.

The government also plans to widen Ballari Road near the Veterinary College to integrate the new tunnel. Once built, the tunnel will provide an entry point near the Veterinary College for vehicles heading toward the airport and another near the Kempegowda statue for those coming from the airport and heading toward Mehkri Circle.

The project will especially benefit residents of Ganganagar, RT Nagar, Sanjaynagar, and surrounding areas.

They also clarified that this tunnel route is entirely separate from the Hebbal-Silk Board corridor with no overlap. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the proposal will be taken up for discussion in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Google recruiter’s post on hilarious job assumptions: ‘Tell Sundar GPay isn’t working’)