‘Don’t diss us, we’ve built our lives here’: Bengaluru doctor slams Whitefield shaming

A Bengaluru-based cardiologist’s take on the city’s ongoing tug-of-war between its historic core and rapidly urbanised outer areas has sparked a fresh debate on social media. Bengaluru doctor defended Whitefield which often gets trolled on social media.

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a well-known voice on X, weighed in on the long-running banter surrounding Whitefield and other eastern Bengaluru neighbourhoods that are often trolled online for being too far removed from the city’s older, culturally rich southern zones such as Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, and Malleswaram.

In his post, Dr Krishnamurthy, who has lived in Whitefield since 2004, described the area as self-sufficient and no different from Bengaluru’s traditional hubs.

“The number of times I'd need to leave Whitefield in a month is almost zero. Whitefield is a city by itself. People who think this is too far... no need to come here. For the rest, there’s Metro and Volvo buses. We’ve got good schools, hospitals, nightlife, restaurants, malls, you name it.”

He also highlighted a deeper socioeconomic divide at play. “People who praise places like Jayanagar or Malleshwaram often do so because they inherited property or had the means to buy there long ago. Many of us without that generational wealth made homes in places like Whitefield or Sarjapur Road. Dismissing these areas is just another way of flaunting privilege,” he added.

The post resonated with many users, but also prompted counterviews.

One user responded, saying, “Areas like Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, and Malleswaram still hold on to the identity of old Bangalore. The newer zones feel like urban sprawl. Maybe they’ll grow into communities with character, but not yet.”

Another added, “It’s not just about wealth, old Bengaluru localities offer warmth, community, and a sense of belonging, which many Kannada-speaking families look for.”

Some critiques also pointed to the lack of public infrastructure in Whitefield, noting challenges like poor roads, limited civic amenities, and low voter engagement. “Public services in Whitefield are almost non-existent. Hopefully, civic development will catch up soon,” a user wrote.