Bengaluru Google recruiter’s post on hilarious job assumptions: ‘Tell Sundar GPay isn’t working’

A Google recruiter has gone viral on LinkedIn for sharing a light-hearted yet relatable post about the absurd assumptions people make once they learn she works at the tech giant. From family WhatsApp groups to random DMs, the recruiter says the expectations people place on her are borderline comical.(LinkedIn/Nancy Paul)

“The moment I tell people I work at Google, my job description suddenly expands,” Nancy Paul wrote.

“I become the universal helpdesk for the entire internet, Google tech support, GPay emergency hotline, YouTube troubleshooter, and what not.”

From family WhatsApp groups to random DMs, the recruiter says the expectations people place on her are borderline comical, ranging from fixing Gmail outages to passing on complaints directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Some of the funniest interactions include:

“Tell Sundar GPay isn’t working.”

“Sure thing. He’s on my speed dial. Are you kidding me?”

“You’re in recruiting? My son is free.”

“Free is great, Uncle-ji. But I'm hiring talent, not handing out prizes.”

“Do you get shares? What’s your CTC?”

“Why stop there, Aunty? Want my bank PIN too?”

“You must nap in those sleep pods all the time!”

“Been here almost four years. Used a pod once. Schedule > sleep.”

Despite the chaos, the recruiter says working at Google is both humbling and inspiring.

“It’s not about knowing everything. It’s about staying curious, building cool things, and having enough humor to survive the assumptions.”

Reactions online

The post struck a chord with professionals across industries, who chimed in with their own humorous experiences.

One user recalled, “When I worked in HP’s software team, people constantly asked why their printers weren’t working, as if I handled every HP device personally.”

Another recruiter added, “People assume I have a bottomless pit of job openings and can hand them out like free food coupons. When I say I’ll reach out based on relevant experience, they look genuinely surprised.”

Some couldn’t resist poking fun, with one commenter quipping, “Do you also get to use Google Meet for free? Or is it just me?”

Another chimed in with a cheeky request, “Respect to you for surviving Google-level expectations! Also, small favor, Mama ji forgot his Gmail password. Can you reset it from the server before his nap ends?”

