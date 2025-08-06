Infosys unveils advanced tech centre in Karnataka's Hubballi, focuses on AI, cybersecurity, and space tech

IT services giant Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of a cutting-edge Centre for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology at its Hubballi development centre in Karnataka. The new facility, part of the company’s global 'Infosys Living Labs' network, strengthens Hubballi’s role as a growing technology hub and pushes the local employee count past 1,000. Karnataka ministers in Infosys centre launch event at Hubballi.

What does this centre offer?

The state-of-the-art centre was formally inaugurated by Karnataka Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil and Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology Priyank Kharge.

Infosys said the Hubballi unit will focus on delivering advanced digital solutions across key areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services, SAP, and space technology. The centre will cater to a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and financial services, both in India and globally.

As part of the Infosys Living Labs ecosystem, which now includes more than a dozen innovation centres worldwide, the Hubballi facility will also support research, co-creation, and rapid prototyping to accelerate client transformation journeys.

Welcoming Infosys’ expansion in the region, Minister M B Patil said, “We’re delighted to witness Infosys strengthening its base in North Karnataka with over 1,000 employees in Hubballi." He also said that this move will enhance the employment opportunities in Hubballi region “This move not only generates high-value jobs but also fosters collaboration between industry and academia, giving local talent an opportunity to work in future-ready domains like AI and cybersecurity,” he added further.

He also urged the company to consider scaling operations to other districts in the northern part of the state, to further promote balanced regional development and inclusive growth.

