New underground tunnel at Bengaluru's Hebbal to combat traffic, says DK Shivakumar: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a fresh infrastructure initiative on Tuesday for Bengaluru, revealing plans for a new 1.5-kilometre underground roadway at the infamous traffic ridden Hebbal area. Distinct from an earlier proposal for a much longer tunnel, this shorter stretch is specifically intended to alleviate traffic snarls at the busy junction. While infrastructure upgrades are underway in Bengaluru to combat traffic woes, some urged authorities to focus on sustainable mass transit solutions.(X/@bengalurupost1)

Shivakumar made the announcement during his visit to the recently completed flyover loop at Hebbal. This new loop, designed to facilitate smoother entry into the city from Nagawara, is expected to be operational before August 15, depending on the Chief Minister’s schedule, the Deccan Herald reported. He also mentioned that an additional loop will soon link the airport service road to the city loop, with its opening date to be confirmed later.

In a broader push to address Bengaluru’s ever growing traffic woes, another tunnel project is on the cards. This route will connect Nagawara with key spots such as Esteem Mall and the Agricultural University. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has been tasked with executing this standalone initiative, the report said.

Simultaneously, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B.SMILE) is progressing with a separate, large-scale plan — a 16.75-kilometre elevated corridor running between Hebbal and Central Silk Board. Shivakumar referred to this as the previously proposed tunnel road, underscoring ongoing efforts toward major infrastructure upgrades.

However, voices of dissent have come in from several quarters, and many have cautioned against relying too heavily on tunnels and flyovers to fix Bengaluru’s traffic challenges. They advocate instead for strengthening mass transit systems like the suburban rail and metro as more sustainable, long-term solutions.