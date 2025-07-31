Bengaluru’s new Hebbal flyover loop nears completion, set to ease traffic flow

A new flyover loop at Bengaluru's Hebbal junction, connecting Nagavara to the main carriageway, is nearing completion and will be opened to commuters soon, according to police officials. The long-awaited infrastructure upgrade is aimed at reducing the notorious bottlenecks at the Hebbal interchange(X/@acpnortheasttr)

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), to ACP (Traffic – Northeast) Pradeep BU said, “New Hebbal flyover loop coming from Nagavara getting finished... to be soon open... This will ease traffic at Hebbal.”

The long-awaited infrastructure upgrade is aimed at reducing the notorious bottlenecks at the Hebbal interchange, which handles high volumes of traffic from multiple directions, including KR Puram, the airport road, and Nagavara.

However, the announcement has triggered a mix of cautious optimism and concern among commuters and local residents.

How did X users react?

Some users expressed relief but urged authorities to expedite the opening of the remaining loops, which they say are essential to fully decongest the area.

“That’s a partial relief to all, waiting for the other loop to be opened as well,” a user commented. Others flagged emerging traffic hotspots nearby, especially at the Baptist Hospital bus stop, where merging traffic could result in new snarls.

“New jam area shouldn’t be Baptist Hospital bus stop. Take precautions now itself and kindly ensure BMTC and other buses stop properly rather than parking mid-road,” wrote another commuter.

One user pointed out that the underlying issue might simply move a few hundred metres down the road, stating, “The choke point is just getting shifted by 250 metres. Traffic from KR Puram and Airport will merge near Baptist Hospital, where the flyover is only 2.5 lanes.”

Metro work also adding to chaos

Meanwhile, complaints also surfaced regarding ongoing metro construction work between Manyata Tech Park and Kalyan Nagar, where barricades placed in the middle of the road are reportedly contributing to severe morning congestion.

“Metro people have kept barricades in the middle of the road, causing huge traffic jams. Please request officials to complete the work soon or move the barricades to widen the road,” said a concerned commuter.

