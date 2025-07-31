Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Bengaluru’s silence zones louder than factories, KSPCB data shows: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 02:27 pm IST

As per Karnataka State Pollution Control Board data for May, RVCE Mysore Road recorded night-time noise levels of 57.8 decibels.

Bengaluru's so-called ‘silence zones’, areas near hospitals, schools, and colleges, are now some of the city’s noisiest regions, breaching noise pollution norms at rates even industrial areas are not matching.

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (NIMHANS) zone also saw violations, with sound levels 29% higher than permitted. (Representational Image)(HT File)
The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (NIMHANS) zone also saw violations, with sound levels 29% higher than permitted.

As per Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) data for May, RVCE Mysore Road recorded night-time noise levels of 57.8 decibels (dB), exceeding the prescribed limit by a massive 44.5%, The New Indian Express reported.

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (NIMHANS) zone also saw violations, with sound levels 29% higher than permitted. Despite the rules mandating lower decibel levels near sensitive institutions, these areas consistently show elevated readings. From February to April, silence zones like RVCE and NIMHANS clocked night-time noise levels between 61 and 64 dB(A), far above the allowed 40 dB(A). On one occasion, RVCE hit a peak of 70.3 dB(A), while NIMHANS varied between 56 and 63 dB(A), the report further added.

Ironically, the KSPCB’s own regional office in Seshadripuram (SG Halli) reported one of the steepest residential category violations, a 61.8% rise above the night-time legal limit, the report highlighted.

In contrast, traditionally noisy industrial zones like Peenya and Whitefield managed to stay within permissible noise levels, defying expectations and highlighting the severity of violations in designated quiet zones.

According to the publication, experts point to a major reason behind the surge: 'phantom honking'. This is the phenomenon where drivers honk out of habit, frustration, or impatience, especially in congested or slow-moving traffic zones near silence areas, even when there's no real need to alert others.

