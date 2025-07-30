Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road landowners demand justice after 20-year wait. ‘No award, no rehabilitation'

Landowners affected by the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project in Bengaluru have submitted a legal representation to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), demanding urgent action on what they describe as a two-decade-long violation of their rights. The landowners claim they have faced enormous hardship due to this prolonged limbo. (Representational Image)(PTI Photo)

The letter, addressed to the BDA Commissioner, outlines grievances regarding lapsed land acquisition, lack of compensation, mental distress, and an alleged arbitrary reduction in guidance value.

The signatories argue that the preliminary acquisition notifications were issued over 20 years ago under the now-lapsed Land Acquisition Act of 1894. Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Indore Development Authority vs. Manoharlal (2020), they assert that any acquisition where no Award is passed within five years must be treated as lapsed.

Holding on to land without issuing an Award or compensation, they state, is unconstitutional and violates Article 300A of the Indian Constitution which protects the Right to Property.

The landowners claim they have faced enormous hardship due to this prolonged limbo. They have been denied the ability to use or develop their land, with no Award, compensation, or rehabilitation provided under either the 1894 Act or the more recent Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act of 2013.

"Landowners have suffered mental distress, financial stagnation, and missed economic opportunities," the letter notes, while also expressing concern over the lack of representation in the Price Fixation Committee. They argue that this exclusion undermines transparency and fairness in the valuation process.

The representation also strongly objects to what they call an "arbitrary and discriminatory" reduction in guidance value for PRR-marked properties, alleging it is a deliberate move to lower compensation amounts. They argue that such actions violate principles of natural justice and deflate property value only for affected landowners, while surrounding areas continue to appreciate.

What are their demands?

The letter lays out specific demands if the BDA and the Karnataka government intend to continue with the PRR or associated projects such as the Bengaluru Business Corridor. These include:

Issuing a fresh acquisition notification under the LARR Act, 2013 with full procedural compliance. Providing compensation for economic and emotional harm caused by the delay. Including affected landowners as equity stakeholders in upcoming commercial or township projects, drawing on models used in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Offering at least one government job per displaced family as part of a humane rehabilitation policy.

The landowners warn that continued inaction will compel them to seek remedies through the Karnataka High Court and democratic channels.

"The present state of indefinite acquisition without Award, suppressed land value, and lack of stakeholder engagement is legally untenable and ethically indefensible," the letter concludes.

What is the PRR project?

The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, launched by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), aims to improve connectivity across the outer stretches of Bengaluru.

In April 2007, the BDA issued a preliminary notification to acquire 1,810 acres of land across 67 villages for Phase I of the project.

Spanning 74 kilometers, the PRR Phase I is designed to link several key highways and state roads, including Tumakuru Road (NH-4), Hesaraghatta Road (SH-39), Doddaballapura Road (SH-9), Ballari Road (NH-7), Hennur–Bagalur Road (SH-104), Old Madras Road (NH-4), Hoskote–Anekal Road (SH-35), Sarjapur Road, and Hosur Road (NH-7). The project was envisioned as a major decongestion initiative for the city’s core traffic zones.

