In a key bureaucratic reshuffle, the Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Manivannan P. as the new Commissioner of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Manivannan's appointment comes as the current BDA Commissioner Jayaram N. is set to retire on the same day.

According to a report by The Hindu, a 1998-batch officer, Manivannan will take over with concurrent charge while continuing as the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

The BDA, often at the centre of criticism over Bengaluru’s chaotic urban expansion, is currently grappling with multiple challenges. One of its flagship projects, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, has seen sluggish progress, and residents continue to complain of poor infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently announced that the skydeck project, part of the city’s broader development push, will take shape within this very layout in Kengeri.

The BDA, along with the BBMP, has also faced backlash for approving layouts and constructions without ensuring adequate infrastructure, thereby contributing to urban sprawl and civic stress in India's tech capital.

Decision welcomed

The appointment has drawn attention from public figures and civic commentators.

Prominent Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and investor Mohandas Pai welcomed the decision on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Thank you very much Rao avare. Your constant Indus film is very needed. Pl busy Shante’s 25 days to see progress. Only way to get things improved. @BBMPCOMM great work. Thanks Minister @DKShivakumar for having an action-oriented dynamic officer.”

Pai’s endorsement reflects a broader hope among citizens that Manivannan’s track record of proactive governance will bring new energy and accountability to the BDA.

Manivannan has previously held key roles across departments in Karnataka, and his appointment comes at a time when Bengaluru's planning agencies are under increased scrutiny for their role in shaping the city's future.

