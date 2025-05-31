‘You had no role in India’s progress’: Mohandas Pai shreds Indian-American millionaire over quality of life remarks

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai hit back at Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia for his post slamming the quality of life in India and asking if the common people could feel the impact of the country becoming the fourth largest economy after surpassing Japan. X users took Mohandas Pai's side after his post slamming Indian-American millionaire Sabeer Bhatia. (File Photo, X/@sabeer)

“We overtook Japan in GDP……but can you feel it in your pocket? Growth without distribution is just inflation in disguise,” Bhatia wrote as he posted a video.

The footage shows slums, poor drainage systems, and even the white foam that forms in Delhi’s Yamuna, causing concern each year. Earlier too, Bhatia spoke about the quality of life in India.

"The reason I have come out and criticised the overall GDP over that of Japan is for this reason. I have been getting a lot of backlash on my Twitter account but I’m still doing it because I love India and I love each and every one of you. I really care about India and I want it to be an India that improves the lives of all of its citizens, especially the ones right at the bottom of the pyramid. If we can change their lives, all the other numbers automatically take care of themselves,” Bhatia continued in the video.

He then listed how he thinks India can be better - mass education with the help of AI and the development of critical thinking skills among the masses.

Reposting Bhati’s X post, Pai wrote, “Man Sabeer Bhatia you are an economic refugee, left India long ago.”

“Good riddance to bad rubbish. You had no role in India’s progress. So stop pontificating and shut up. We will grow India and build our future. We do not need you. You are toxic and a hate monger,” Pai continued.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Yes, I do. When I went to Japan this year, my rupee counted for much more! In the past, I was able to buy less with the same amount of money. This time, I was able to buy a lot more. Just because you live in a bubble in the US, doesn't mean the people on the ground don't.”

Another added, “I get your point, Sabeer, and improvement in GDP per capita growth will happen once we realise India's full potential across services and product space. So, let's be optimistic, support the movement, and celebrate the milestone without losing momentum."

A third continued, “You should have stayed back and contributed to growth and distribution.”

Bhatia and Pai’s X interaction comes amid the debate of GDP vs per capita GDP. While many applauded India’s ascension to the fourth position, some pointed out that when it comes to per capita GDP, there is no comparison between India and Japan.