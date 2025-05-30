‘Sydney feels more like… India’: Australian MAGA fan’s rant on mass immigration draws racist responses

Kobie Thatcher, whose X bio says she is an Australian with an interest in American politics and a MAGA fan, has sparked a wave of racist remarks on X after sharing her thoughts on mass immigration. In a tweet, she said that she feels Sydney is becoming like India and China. An Australian MAGA fan’s post on mass immigration has sparked a heated discussion on X. (X/@KobieThatcher)

“Let's hear from everyone worldwide. Which city did you grow up in, and has mass immigration changed it for the worse? I'm from Sydney, and many parts are starting to feel more like China, India, and the Middle East than Australia,” wrote Kobie Thatcher.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Most of the social media users dropped remarks agreeing with Thatcher, with many sharing racist comments against Indians and other immigrants in Australia.

“I grew up in 3 different States and have lived in 3 different Countries...one being Australia, in Sydney...I'm sure it's no longer like it was in 1988. Same with Paris, in the 90s, now it's just garbage,” an individual posted. Another added, “I grew up in Adelaide and moved to Brisbane 25 years ago; it was awesome then. Now it feels like another country, especially at work, Aussie workplaces are disappearing. Just sad.”

A third joined, “When the 7th new Indian restaurant recently opened in my suburb, my 10-year-old daughter said, ‘It's like we're turning into a fancy version of India’.” A fourth wrote, “I'm from Sydney, and it hasn't felt like home for a long time. Brisbane is home for me now, and it hasn't degenerated into the third world. YET.”

Last year, Kobie Thatcher made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. She was slammed for her post on Westfield Bondi Junction community reflection day.

This memorial day was hosted to remember the victims of the Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing massacre. Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the six people who were brutally killed. Thatcher was shredded for labelling the event as "woke" and "virtue signalling".