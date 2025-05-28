‘Racism, gun violence’: Redditor asks why Indians still want chase the 'American dream'

Many Indians aspire to move to foreign countries in search of a better lifestyle, and the United States of America is one of those nations where people often want to settle. A Reddit user, however, asked, “What is the appeal of moving to the US right now?” in light of the recent policies implemented by the Donald Trump administration. The question has sparked a discussion on whether it is a wise move to relocate to the USA. A Reddit post questioning why Indians still want to relocate to the USA has gone viral. (Unsplash)

“Trump is back in power (so are immigration hurdles including pausing international visas for students and as a I just read today: social media screening of applicants?!?). Green card queues are incredibly long (150+ years?!!!!), and citizenship feels nearly impossible. There is no real social safety net. Gun violence is a daily reality. Racism is alive and well but more consequential I feel with loose gun control laws,” a Reddit user wrote.

“And yet, people still want to move there. Why? Is it the career opportunities? The salaries? The idea of the 'American dream'? Or are the alternatives just worse? Would love to hear from people who have made the move recently or are still planning to,” the individual continued.

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “It doesn’t make much sense to move now, especially as a student, but if your work offers you a move, then it’s worth it just to explore the US and experience its work culture.” Another expressed, “Brainwashed, I guess. The USA is a tool for leading a better life. It should not be the goal. Lots of people confuse the tool with the goal. It's like choosing an engineering degree in a no-name college with a final salary of 2L vs focusing on a business which can do much better.”

A third remarked, “It's the money. The USA still offers a much higher salary if you have good skills.” A fourth wrote, “Well, being an older guy, the charms US had for me was: Open society. Education. Innovation and meritocracy. IMV, none of these apply currently. So why go.”