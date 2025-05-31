Bengaluru’s long-waited Ejipura flyover gets official attention as BBMP chief pays visit

After years of stalled progress and mounting public frustration, the long-awaited Ejipura flyover has now received some official attention on Friday as BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao inspected the project site along with other senior civic officials. The 2.5-km-long Ejipura flyover, whose construction began in 2017, has faced years of setbacks and delays. (X/@BBMPCOMM)

Taking to social media platform X, the commissioner shared updates from his visit, noting that he inspected the stretch from Christ University to the Ejipura flyover in the city’s south zone. “I issued necessary directions to the officials regarding the development of footpaths, improvement of junctions, and progress of the Ejipura Flyover work,” he said in his post.

Zonal Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Chief Engineers Raghavendra Prasad and Rajesh, and a team of executive engineers accompanied the chief during the inspection.

Ejipura flyover delay

The Ejipura flyover, meant to ease traffic congestion in the Koramangala–Inner Ring Road stretch, has been plagued by repeated delays and missed deadlines, drawing criticism from residents and civic activists.

The 2.5-km-long Ejipura flyover, whose construction began in 2017, has faced years of setbacks and delays. Work came to a halt in 2019 after the original contractor declared bankruptcy, and ongoing land acquisition challenges have further hampered progress. Initially estimated to be completed in 2019 at a cost of ₹204 crore, the project has missed several deadlines. Although the BBMP had promised to wrap up work by March 2024, the deadline has once again been pushed back.

How did X users react?

X users welcomed the proactive approach of the BBMP Chief Commissioner, noting that he seems to be hitting the ground running and getting into the groove of things quickly.

One user remarked, “It’s great to see the BBMP Chief Commissioner out on the streets every day, actively checking on projects and interacting with citizens. This kind of leadership is much needed.”

However, the praise also came with a pointed question: “Where are the other zonal commissioners who hold similar powers? They’re rarely seen on the ground. Why isn’t there a uniform sense of accountability and visibility across all zones?”

