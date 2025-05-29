BMTC launches ‘Divya Darshana’ spiritual tour across Bengaluru’s 8 iconic temples. More details

In a bid to boost spiritual tourism within the city, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced the launch of a new package tour, ‘Divya Darshana’. Set to commence on May 31, the service will operate on weekends and public holidays. To enhance spiritual tourism, BMTC launched Divya Darshana tour package within Bengaluru. (PTI)

Following the success of earlier initiatives like ‘Bengaluru Darshini’ and the special tour to the Isha Foundation — which together served over 50,000 passengers in the past year — BMTC is now offering this latest curated experience aboard air-conditioned buses.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the tour will begin each day from the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) at 8:30 a.m. and return by 6:05 p.m. “This initiative not only celebrates the city’s spiritual heritage but also provides a comfortable and affordable way for devotees and tourists to visit some of the most revered temples around Bengaluru,” he said. This is also expected to boost the revenue of BMTC and create more footfalls for the public transportation. However, residents are hoping that this service will be launched from several parts of Bengaluru for the convenience of devotees.

The one-day itinerary includes stops at eight prominent religious sites

Sri Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple

Shrungagiri Sri Shanmukha Swamy Temple

Sri Devi Karumari Amman Temple

Omkar Hills Temple

ISKCON Vaikuntha Temple (Vasanthapura)

Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram

Banashankari Temple

Tickets are priced at ₹450 for adults and ₹350 for children, inclusive of GST. Bookings can be made online through the KSRTC website (www.ksrtc.in). For further assistance, BMTC has also set up helplines at 080-22483777 and 7760991170.

By combining convenience, affordability, and spiritual significance, ‘Divya Darshana’ is poised to become a popular weekend activity for Bengalureans and visitors alike.