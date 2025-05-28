Truck driver killed in Mangaluru, authorities clamp down to curb communal tensions

Tensions remained high in parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, a day after the brutal killing of a 35-year-old pickup truck driver, Abdul Raheem, also known as Imtiyaz, near Bantwal. The murder has ignited a wave of communal unrest, prompting the district administration to enforce prohibitory measures across multiple taluks to prevent any escalation. Truck driver killed in Mangaluru and police beefed up the security.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a construction site near Ira Kodi, where Raheem was reportedly unloading sand from a pickup vehicle. According to police sources, a group of armed men allegedly attacked him with swords, leading to fatal injuries. Another person was also wounded in the assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The attack, widely condemned online, has sparked communal outrage, especially after allegations surfaced that Raheem’s murder may have been in retaliation for the recent killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. This narrative has gained traction on social media, where users have drawn connections between both incidents and accused authorities of failing to prevent targeted violence.

Crowds gathered in large numbers outside Mangaluru’s Highland Hospital on Tuesday evening before Raheem’s body was transferred to Yenepoya Hospital for post-mortem examination. In response to the unrest, the district administration swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita, restricting public gatherings in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks until 6 PM on May 30. Additionally, separate curbs have been put in place within Mangaluru taluk under the jurisdiction of the city police commissioner.

Leaders from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have alleged that Raheem’s murder was both pre-planned and motivated by hate. Speaking to reporters outside Yenepoya Hospital, SDPI district president Anwar Sadath described Raheem as a dedicated worker with no links to political outfits.

“He was tricked into coming to the site under the guise of work and then ambushed by men linked to right-wing groups,” Sadath claimed.

He further cited multiple online threats targeting the Muslim community in the wake of Shetty’s killing and criticised law enforcement for failing to act decisively.

“Over 45 FIRs were registered against individuals who issued open threats, yet only a handful of arrests have been made,” he said. SDPI has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a transparent and thorough probe.

