Kamal Haasan's ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ comment sparks huge political outrage ahead of film release

Actor Kamal Haasan has sparked a storm just weeks ahead of his film Thug Life's release, claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" — a remark that has triggered outrage across Karnataka. These remarks were made during the launch of his latest film ‘Thug Life’ at an event in Chennai.(PTI)

These remarks were made during the launch of his latest film at an event in Chennai. According to a report by NDTV, the speech made by the actor began with "Uyire Urave Tamizhe", meaning "my life and my family" in Tamil. He then shifted to Shivarajkumar, a Kannada actor present at the event. Haasan said, "This is my family. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included," said Haasan.

BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa demands apology

These comments triggered backlash in Karnataka, with the state BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa calling it as “uncultured” behaviour and accused him of "disrespecting” and “hurting the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas” in his effort to “glorify his own mother tongue.”

The BJP chief also demanded an “unconditional apology” to Kannadigas. Talking to X, he said that artists should respect every language. “It is the height of arrogance that actor @ikamalhaasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada,” he said further. The BJP chief also accused Haasan of insulting Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments for the past few years.

Yediyurappa stated that while Kannadigas are not language haters they will never sacrifice self respect when it comes to their land, language, people, ideas, water.

Also read: Mani Ratnam defends Kamal Haasan romancing 28-year-younger Trisha Krishnan in Thug Life

Meanwhile, the president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Praveen Shetty, said they could not confront the actor as he left the venue. Giving Haasan a warning, it said: “Today, we are giving a strong warning to him. You want to do business in Karnataka and show your movies, stop insulting Kannada and Kannadigas.”

Earlier while on promotion in Tamil at the event, the actor emphasised that everyone should learn to speak their neighbouring state’s language first and Hindi later.

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and set to be released in cinemas on June 5. This movie marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 38 years.



(With inputs from PTI)