‘Learn your neighbouring state's language first, Hindi later’: Kamal Haasan tells Kerala residents

On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan promoted his upcoming film Thug Life at PVR Forum Mall, Kochi, Kerala. Speaking in Tamil at the event, the actor commented on the language row, pointing out that everyone should learn to speak their neighbouring state’s language first and Hindi later. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Trisha calls Kamal Haasan her mentor: ‘I feel like I grew up with Mani Ratnam’) Kamal Haasan says he's aware it takes courage to make such a comment publicly.

Kamal Haasan on preserving south Indian languages

At the event, Kamal was met with cheers and whistles as she spoke about Dravidian unity. He said, “First, you learn the language of the state next to you, then we’ll talk about learning Hindi. All of us are Dravidians, one family. You can speak in Malayalam in Tamil Nadu, but if you speak for a very long time, it’ll be difficult to understand. But if you speak Tamil in Kerala, people will understand it.”

He then acknowledged that it takes courage to say something like this publicly. However, he seemed to throw caution to the wind when he smiled widely and said, “It is our responsibility to ensure that our language doesn’t disappear. Do you know how much dil (courage) it takes to make such a statement in this state? All of us are Dravidians. With that pride, we offer our family Thug Life. Namaskaram.”

About Thug Life

Mani Ratnam and Kamal reunite almost four decades after the 1987 film Nayagan for Thug Life. Kamal co-wrote the script with Mani, who directed the film. Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Babura also star in it. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. As per the trailer, Thug Life seems to tell the story of a man who raises a young boy as his own, only to be backstabbed by him later in life.