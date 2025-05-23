Trisha calls Kamal Haasan her mentor: ‘I feel like I grew up with Mani Ratnam’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has opened about her experience with superstar Kamal Haasan, actor Silambarasan TR and director Mani Ratnam in their upcoming movie Thug Life. The actor has revealed that working on the sets of Thug Life felt like a 'safe space' in a new interview. Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are promoting their upcoming film Thug Life together.

Trisha, who was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, collaborated with Kamal for the 2010 romantic comedy Manmadhan Ambu and then later in Thoongaa Vanam, which was released in 2015. The actor has also worked with Silambarasan TR in the hit romantic film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which was released in 2010. The two actors also starred together in the 2003 film Alai.

'Kamal sir has been a mentor to me'

In an interview with India Today, Trisha said, "I have known Simbu and Kamal sir for several years now, and it was quite easy for me. In my film career, Kamal sir has been a mentor to me. Simbu and I have done two films, and we have known each other for a long time. When I entered the film set, it felt like a safe space for me. I have built a comfort level with everyone, even with Mani sir."

Trisha on working with Mani Ratnam

The 42-year-old star has also worked with director Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. She said that working with Mani almost felt like she grew up with him.

"Doing Ponniyin Selvan after doing Aayutha Ezhuthu helped me understand Mani sir more. I feel like I grew up with him. I was trained by the best. Working with someone repeatedly helps you form a bond or understand each other better. He now knows what and how to extract from me. I have comfort with him. You are both in sync than you have before," she added.

About Thug Life

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj. It will be released in theatres on June 5.