Thug Life trailer: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan clash in Mani Ratnam's action-packed gangster drama. Watch

Thug Life trailer: Mani Ratnam's next with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Saturday, the makers finally unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film. Arriving in theatres on June 5, the trailer gave fans a glimpse into the violent and ruthless world of the gangsters as decades pass, families break apart, and close alliances turn vengegul. (Also read: Silambarasan introduced as the ‘new thug’ in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Watch) Thug Life trailer: Silambarasan and Kamal Haasan turn from family to foes.

Thug Life trailer

The trailer reveals that the gangster drama will chart the journey of these people in the course of a few decades. Kamal Haasan's character is seen taking a small boy under his wing and showing him how he operates. That small boy grows up, and is played by Silambarasan. The two of them are like a family, controlling the operations inside out like a team.

However, misunderstandings slowly emerge between the two leaders, fueled with the arrival of more enemies and challenges. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the two of them begin to grow apart in their lives and commitments, which spells danger for either of them as they wrestle for more power.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “70 years and rocking. Saw of a glimpse of the Nayagan look. Vinveli Nayaga.” A comment read, “Kamal Haasan rocks forever and ever! The OG Pan India Superstar! What can this man not do? From delivering silver jubilees in movies across six languages to excelling in every department of movie-making, he has continued to be a phenomenon for more than 6 decades now.” Another said, “Vikram Thug Life, og Kamal Haasan sir is back!”

Thug Life also stars Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sreekar Prasad form the crew. Thug Life is set to release on June 5 in theatres worldwide.