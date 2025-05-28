Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru metro authorities over Yellow Line delays, calls work culture ‘lousy’

Former Infosys CFO and civic commentator Mohandas Pai has sharply criticised the Bengaluru Development Minister and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) over the latest setback in the launch of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro. Pai, known for his outspokenness on Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure issues, took to X to express his frustration over what he called a “very bad lousy work culture” and demanded accountability from those responsible for the repeated delays. Former Infosys CFP Mohandas Pai

In a scathing post tagging Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Pai wrote:

“Minister @DKShivakumar, what is happening? Is there no value in deadlines? Delay after delay! Is there any management at all? They are letting you down very badly again and again. Please suspend the official responsible. Very bad lousy work culture. This could have been done long back.”

Pai’s outburst comes amid yet another delay in the launch of the 19.15-km Yellow Line corridor, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra. Initially expected to be operational by mid-2024, the project is now facing a likely pushback to late July or August, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The latest hurdle stems from critical issues with the train signalling system. BMRCL officials confirmed that Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) approvals are still pending due to glitches detected in software datasets during the review by Siemens India Ltd, the contractor responsible for the signalling system.

“Train operations rely entirely on software. Even a small error triggers the system’s fail-safe mode,” a senior BMRCL official explained.

Though BMRCL has reportedly completed all other statutory tests, the ISA certification remains a key requirement before the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) can give the final clearance for operations.

This fresh delay is particularly embarrassing given Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s public assurance that the Yellow Line would be operational by May 2025. However, with a history of missed deadlines, the project is once again in the spotlight — and under intense public scrutiny.