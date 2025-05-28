‘Kannada born from Tamil’: Kamal Haasan’s comment in Bengaluru event backfires, BJP demands apology

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has sparked a major controversy with his recent comments linking the Kannada language’s roots to Tamil. The remarks, made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life in Bengaluru, have triggered sharp criticism from Kannada activists and political leaders, including Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra. Actor Kamal Hassan in soup after claiming that Kannada language was born out of Tamil. (PTI)

What Kamal Haasan said?

The controversy began when Haasan, while speaking at the event, greeted the audience with the Tamil phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe” (which translates to "My life and my soul is Tamil"). He went on to address Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who was also present, referring to him as “family from another state.” Kamal then made a contentious claim, “That’s why I began by saying my life and soul is Tamil. Your language Kannada was born from Tamil. So, you are included in that.”

The statement was perceived by many as disrespectful to the Kannada language and sparked immediate outrage.

Reacting strongly, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn Haasan’s comments. He said that while love for one's mother tongue is natural, using it to assert superiority over others reflects a lack of cultural sensitivity. “Kamal Haasan, despite acting in multiple languages including Kannada, has shown arrogance by undermining Kannada in the presence of actor Shivarajkumar,” Vijayendra wrote.

He added that Kannada has a rich history and has earned global respect over centuries. “Before making such statements, Kamal Haasan should have remembered the contributions of the Kannada industry to his own career. His words reveal ingratitude and arrogance,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology from the actor.

Vijayendra further criticized Haasan for his past remarks on religion, accusing him of consistently hurting Hindu sentiments and now targeting linguistic pride. “Kamal Haasan is no historian to make declarations about the origins of languages. Kannada has a history spanning over 2,500 years and represents both cultural richness and harmony,” he added, stating that Kannadigas have always upheld self-respect when it comes to their language, land, and values.

Joining the protest, pro-Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike also condemned Haasan’s remarks. The group has demanded a public apology, warning the actor of potential consequences if he fails to do so.