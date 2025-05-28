Struggling with your child’s screen time? NIMHANS Offers free online sessions to help parents. Details

In response to rising concerns among parents over excessive screen time, gaming, and social media use among children, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru is organizing a free, online parent support program aimed at managing technology addiction in children. NIMHANS is conducting an online workshop for parents to guide them about controlling the screen-time of their children. (Shutterstock)

Organized by the SHUT Clinic (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) and the Centre for Well-Being (NCWB), the Parent Group for Management of Technology Addiction offers expert guidance, practical techniques, and peer support to help parents reduce technology-related behavioral issues in their children.

The program is designed to empower parents through behavioural and cognitive tools that can help reduce problematic screen habits. It encourages healthier home routines by teaching effective ways to set boundaries, communicate better, and resolve conflicts. Parents will also gain insights into common mental health difficulties related to excessive technology use, and will be guided by experienced clinical psychologists. What makes this initiative stand out is its emphasis on shared learning—parents can exchange experiences and receive personalized feedback in a safe and supportive environment. The sessions are evidence-based, practical, and designed to fit into busy schedules through convenient weekend timings.

This free program will be held online every working Saturday. The sessions are scheduled for May 31, June 21, June 25, June 28, and July 5, 2025, and will run from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration.

The program is open to all parents, regardless of their child’s age, especially those concerned about signs of technology addiction—such as compulsive gaming, excessive social media use, or unhealthy screen habits. It also welcomes parents who are simply looking to enhance their parenting approach and improve their communication strategies in the digital age.

How to register?

Parents interested in joining the sessions can register here:

NIMHANS parent group registration form

This is an opportunity to learn from India’s leading mental health experts and become a more empowered digital-age parent.