AI-generated Trump video fuels 2 crore fraud, over 200 duped in Karnataka: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2025 04:13 PM IST

Victims were misled into investing in a fictitious Trump Hotel rentals program, with reports of losses exceeding ₹6 lakh for some.

Cybercriminals in Karnataka have duped more than 200 people over the past few months by circulating an AI-generated video of former US President Donald Trump to promote fake investment schemes. 

The fraud has been reported across cities including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru and Haveri.(AP)
According to a report by Indian Express, victims were tricked into investing in what was claimed to be the “Trump Hotel rentals” programme, with false promises of high returns and work-from-home opportunities.

The fraud has been reported across cities including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru and Haveri, with the latter alone accounting for over 15 victims, the report added.

According to the police, scammers lured people through social media and video platforms such as YouTube, where the AI-generated Trump video was embedded in short clips directing viewers to download a mobile application.

Victim account

One of the victims, a 38-year-old advocate, told The Indian Express that he lost nearly 6 lakh to the scam over a span of three months. “I came across a video in January this year promoting investment in Trump Hotels. After clicking on the link, I was asked to fill out a form and enter bank details. Initially, I paid a deposit of 1,500 and received 30 daily in my profile, which I could withdraw after it reached 300,” he said according to the publication.

The app simulated increasing returns with each completed task, such as writing company profiles, making users believe the earnings were real. Encouraged by timely payments in the early stages, victims were gradually persuaded to invest larger sums, with promises of doubling their money within 24 hours. “Eventually, they asked me to pay taxes to withdraw my returns, but the money never came,” the advocate added.

Police say several individuals from government departments, law enforcement, and business backgrounds have also fallen prey to the scam. The Cybercrime, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Haveri has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

