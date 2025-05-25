A soap, a state, and a star: Why Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mysore Sandal deal has Karnataka angry? Explained

The Karnataka government's decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of Mysore Sandal Soap has triggered a backlash, dragging the century-old brand into a fresh language row. The appointment, aimed at taking the iconic product to newer markets, has sparked protests from Kannada organisations and criticism from opposition leaders, who see the move as sidelining regional pride. The decision to rope in Tamannaah as brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap has received severe backlash from various sections in Karnataka.

Tamannaah, a prominent actor with a pan-India appeal but no Kannada roots, was roped in under a ₹6.2 crore, two-year contract. However, this high-profile endorsement has ignited strong reactions, with protestors questioning the logic of choosing a non-Kannadiga celebrity to represent a product so deeply associated with Karnataka’s heritage.

A century-old legacy

Mysore Sandal Soap is more than just a personal care product in Karnataka — it is a cultural symbol. The soap's origins date back to 1916, when the Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, and visionary Diwan Sir M Visvesvaraya established a government-run sandalwood oil factory. Two years later, in 1918, Mysore Sandal Soap hit the market, quickly becoming a staple in households across South India.

Over the decades, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned manufacturer of the soap, has grown into a major player in the personal care sector. The brand has diversified its offerings while retaining the iconic status of its original product. In 2016, Mysore Sandal Soap celebrated 100 years — a rare feat for any Indian brand.

Not the first non-Kannadiga face

While critics are now raising concerns over a non-Kannadiga being chosen to promote the soap, this is not without precedent. In 2006, KSDL signed on Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni — a national icon but with no Kannada connection — to endorse the brand. At the time, Dhoni was a rising force in Indian cricket, and the ₹80 lakh deal was considered a significant marketing push.

However, the partnership ended on a sour note. In 2007, KSDL terminated Dhoni’s contract, citing his inability to commit to promotional duties, and sought damages. Dhoni eventually won the legal battle in 2012. Since then, the brand has also been promoted by other non-Kannadiga faces, including actors Mugdha Godse and Parvati Nair, though none of their deals generated such political heat.

Why the outrage now?

So why has Tamannaah’s endorsement sparked this level of opposition? Critics argue that while earlier appointments were less controversial, the current socio-political context — where language and identity politics have become deeply sensitive issues — has amplified the backlash.

Royal family scion and Mysuru-Kodagu MLA Yaduveer Wadiyar joined the chorus of disapproval, calling the ₹6.2 crore deal “illogical” and “irrational.” Kannada organisations and language activists echo this sentiment, saying a brand rooted in Karnataka’s legacy should be promoted by someone with Kannada roots.

Some point out that the state has no shortage of Kannada-speaking celebrities with national reach. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pooja Hegde — all with ties to Karnataka — were seen as more appropriate choices. However, government sources claim these stars were beyond KSDL’s budget, and Tamannaah was seen as a cost-effective, pan-India alternative.

KSDL defends its move

Facing mounting pressure, KSDL has stood by its decision, arguing that Tamannaah’s mass appeal will help Mysore Sandal Soap expand its footprint beyond Karnataka. The company has not responded to growing demands to cancel the contract, while Tamannaah herself has remained silent on the controversy.