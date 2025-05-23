‘Disrespect to our identity’: Kannada groups oppose Tamannaah’s endorsement of Mysore Sandal

The Karnataka government is facing flak from Kannada fringe groups after appointing Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-run manufacturer of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. Tamannaah Bhatia roped in by the Karnataka government to promote Mysore Sandal soap.

As per a government order issued on Wednesday, Bhatia has been signed on for a period of two years and two days with a remuneration of ₹6.2 crore. The move, officials said, is aimed at expanding the brand’s reach beyond Karnataka.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike condemns the move

However, the decision has sparked sharp criticism from Kannada groups, most notably the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), which slammed the appointment as “irrational, irrelevant, unethical, and irresponsible.” The organisation questioned the government’s choice of a Hindi film actress to represent a century-old Kannada legacy brand whose primary consumer base, they argued, is rooted in Karnataka.

Founded in 1916 by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Mysore Sandal brand is seen as a cultural symbol of Karnataka. Critics of the move said appointing a non-Kannada speaking celebrity with no connection to the state’s language or heritage undermines the brand’s identity and disrespects local sentiment.

“There are many talented and popular Kannada actresses who could have done justice to the role while also connecting emotionally with the people of Karnataka,” the Vedike said in a statement. “Instead, the government has chosen a Bollywood face, sending out a wrong message and appearing to endorse Hindi cultural dominance over Karnataka’s local ethos.”

The group also criticised the ₹6.2 crore payout, calling it an “irresponsible” use of taxpayer money that could have been better spent on public welfare sectors like education, healthcare, or employment.

In response to the backlash, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries M B Patil defended the decision, saying it was taken after “due deliberation” to help the brand penetrate markets outside Karnataka more aggressively. “It is a strategic move to expand KSDL’s footprint nationally and internationally,” he said on Thursday.

Still, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has demanded an immediate rollback of the appointment and urged KSDL to consider a Kannada actress instead. The organisation has also warned of intensified protests if the government fails to reconsider its decision.