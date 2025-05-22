Karnataka appoints Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore Sandal Soap brand ambassador

The Karnataka government has named actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-run company that manufactures the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. The decision drew flak from certain sections of society who questioned her appointment.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, Bhatia will represent the brand for a period of two years and two days, with a remuneration of ₹6.2 crore.

However, the decision has sparked criticism from some quarters, with questions being raised over the choice of a non-Kannadiga celebrity to endorse a product deeply rooted in the state’s identity.

"When local Kannada young actresses like @AshikaRanganath could be taken as brand ambassador why appoint and promote Hindi ones?" a woman questioned the decision on ‘X’.

Responding to the criticism, state Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil on Thursday explained that the decision was taken after much deliberation "to penetrate markets beyond Karnataka aggressively".

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) holds the Kannada film industry in the highest regard, Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development M B Patil said, noting that some Kannada films are now giving Bollywood tough competition.

Speaking about the recent appointment of Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, Patil clarified that while the brand already enjoys strong recall within Karnataka, the company aims to expand aggressively into markets outside the state.

“Strategic decision”

“Mysore Sandal is a symbol of Karnataka’s pride and also a jewel of the nation,” Patil said. “This was a strategic decision taken independently by the PSU’s board after consulting with marketing experts.”

Patil explained that selecting a brand ambassador involves careful deliberation and factors such as availability, existing non-compete clauses, social media presence, alignment with the brand, and relevance to the target audience.

“Our vision is to take KSDL’s annual revenue to ₹5,000 crore by 2028,” he added.

