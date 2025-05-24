Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar slams decision to appoint Tamannaah as Mysore Sandal soap brand ambassador

Karnataka's Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly opposed the Karnataka government’s decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap, calling it a blow to Kannada pride and heritage. His statement adds weight to the growing outrage over the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited’s (KSDL) move to sign on a non-Kannadiga celebrity to represent the iconic brand. BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar(PTI)

What Yaduveer said?

Describing KSDL as a "legacy institution," Yaduveer reminded the government and the public that the brand was founded in 1916 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the then Maharaja of Mysore. “Mysore Sandal Soap is not merely a commercial product. It is woven into Karnataka’s cultural identity and household legacy. Generations of Kannadigas have supported and used it with pride,” he said in a post on X.

Yaduveer took issue with the appointment of Tamannaah, who has no cultural or linguistic connection to the state, and questioned the rationale behind paying over ₹6 crore for the endorsement. “This is not only irresponsible but also deeply insensitive,” he said. He argued that if a brand ambassador was deemed necessary, Kannada actors who truly represent the spirit of the state should have been chosen instead.

Taking a political swipe at the Congress-led state government, he added: “After failing to fulfil its guarantee schemes and holding back thousands of crores from the people, the government must not waste ₹6.2 crore of public money on this endorsement. I strongly urge the cancellation of this appointment.”

The backlash has also brought into focus broader concerns about cultural representation. Critics argue that bringing in a non-Kannada-speaking celebrity undermines the brand’s identity and disrespects local sentiments, especially when the brand is viewed as a cultural symbol of Karnataka.

In response, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries M.B. Patil defended the move, stating that the decision was made after “due deliberation” with a clear goal of taking the Mysore Sandal brand beyond state borders. “This is a strategic step to expand KSDL’s footprint nationally and internationally,” he said on Thursday. Patil also noted that efforts were made to approach Kannada actors, but due to scheduling issues, the final choice fell on Tamannaah Bhatia.