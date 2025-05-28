Bengaluru billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tries Namma Metro and leaves her review

Bengaluru-based billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw decided to forgo luxury cars and tried travelling in the metro on Tuesday. The founder of Biocon Limited took the Namma Metro purple line to beat the city’s infamous traffic and was left surprised by her experience. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tried travelling in Bengaluru's Namma Metro(X/@kiranshaw)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Shaw said that travelling in the metro was a quick way to avoid traffic and thanked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for a “great ride”.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was accompanied by her friend Jennifer Erich, whom she described as the “Iron Lady at Exxon Mobil”. According to Erich’s LinkedIn profile, she is a Geoscience Manager at the American oil and gas company’s Bengaluru Technology Centre.

Bengaluru billionaire’s post

“Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend Jennifer Erich, the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks BMRCL,” Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X.

Jennifer Erich responded to the post by saying she was happy to have introduced Namma Metro to Shaw.

“So happy to be your Metro Mentor!! Thanks so much for joining me at my office today,” she replied.

Social media viewers were also full of admiration for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. “Great to see famous personalities doing this and sharing - very important to have more people take public transport,” wrote one person. “When the affluent, influential, and elite embrace public transport, it catalyzes systemic investment and inspires emulation among the masses, dismantling car-centric aspirations and heralding a shift toward sustainable urban mobility,” another said.

What is Namma Metro?

Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, is the rapid transit system serving Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka. It is operated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.

The Namma Metro currently has two operational lines - purple and green.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is not the first billionaire who has tried public transportation. In 2023, real estate magnate Niranjan Hiranandani took a Mumbai local train to “save time and beat the traffic”.