Internet defends Bengaluru woman fined 500 for eating on Namma Metro: ‘She’s not littering’

A regular commuter on Bengaluru's Namma Metro, who was recently fined ₹500 for eating while travelling, has since found support from a section of the internet. A fellow commuter filmed the woman eating inside the metro on April 26 and uploaded the video on social media, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). A woman was filmed eating inside Bengaluru metro, BMRCL slapped ₹ 500 fine on her.

Namma Metro rules prohibit travellers from eating or drinking inside trains.When the woman entered Madavara Metro Station at NICE Road junction on April 28, security staff intercepted her and fined her ₹500 for flouting rules.

“Consumption of food and beverages within metro premises and on trains is strictly prohibited, as outlined in the Bengaluru Metro regulations,” BMRCL said in a statement.

Internet defends commuter

However, many people who came across the video defended the woman. They argued that she was eating quietly without creating a mess inside the train, that many women do not get the time to eat at home because of their busy schedules, and that uploading her video on social media was a clear invasion of privacy.

Some supporters also asked Namma Metro authorities to display empathy while dealing with offenders, while others asked authorities to focus on providing basic amenities to citizens instead of collecting unnecessary fines.

The video proved to be deeply polarising on social media.

“This rule is arguable. Though I agree with keeping public transport clean, there are so many times that a person (especially women) doesn't get time to have food at home before leaving for work. Having it on the way is their next option. I myself have it in the car so many times,” X user Shilpa said.

“Please stop this nonsense, BMRCL. Yes there need to be fines for littering but having a small snack should be fine. She's having a tissue too in her hand so it’s not ‘unhygienic’ either,” another X user argued.

“At least blur her face for god's sake,” a third person asked. “Congratulations on fighting high crime,” an X user wrote sarcastically.

Similar sentiments were found on Instagram, where viewers also pointed out that some patients need to eat at regular intervals to maintain their blood sugar levels.

“As long as they're not littering I don't see a problem...some people work endless hours and barely get time to eat other than during commuting,” a person noted.

“If she is having low BP and needs to eat something to bring it up, I would support it. I see nothing wrong with it,” another said.

Some also wondered why eateries are allowed inside metro stations if eating is banned.

On the other hand, many supported Namma Metro authorities for taking action, saying the commuter knowingly flouted rules that exist for a reason.