Bengaluru woman fined 500 for eating on Namma Metro; BMRCL cracks down on violations

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 01:08 PM IST

A woman was penalized for consuming food on Bengaluru's Namma Metro, highlighting strict regulations against eating and drinking.

A regular commuter on Bengaluru's Namma Metro was fined 500 for eating while travelling from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station, officials said on Monday.

A woman was caught eating inside Bengaluru metro, BMRCL slapped <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 fine on her.
A woman was caught eating inside Bengaluru metro, BMRCL slapped 500 fine on her.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the woman was caught on camera by a fellow commuter on April 26. The video, which was later uploaded on social media, showed her consuming food while inside the moving train — a clear violation of metro rules that prohibit eating or drinking within the premises and inside trains. Vigilant security staff intercepted and penalized her when she entered Madavara Metro Station at NICE Road junction on Monday morning.

Officials said the restrictions on food and beverages are aimed at maintaining hygiene standards, preventing littering, and ensuring a clean and pleasant atmosphere for all commuters. "Consumption of food and beverages within metro premises and on trains is strictly prohibited, as outlined in the Bengaluru Metro regulations," BMRCL said in a statement.

Tobacco and Gutka products are banned too

The crackdown comes amid a wider drive by BMRCL to strengthen enforcement across its network. Recently, the corporation also banned the carrying and chewing of gutka and other tobacco products inside metro stations. The move is part of efforts to uphold cleanliness and improve commuter discipline in the rapidly expanding metro system. A video recently went viral where a person confronted a commuter for chewing gutka inside the metro train.

BMRCL has urged passengers to cooperate by observing all regulations, reminding that Bengaluru Metro is a shared space and that maintaining a clean environment is a collective responsibility. Officials stressed that consistent adherence to the rules will contribute to a safer, more comfortable travel experience for everyone.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman fined 500 for eating on Namma Metro; BMRCL cracks down on violations
