'While Bengaluru codes, Lucknow campaigns': Netizen's post on North-South India divide sparks debate

Bengaluru’s startup energy versus Lucknow’s political rallies — a social media post drawing comparisons between North and South Indian cities has stirred intense debate online. A social media posted compared how Bengaluru and other south Indian cities function when compared to north Indian cities. (Pixabay)

Take a look at the post

An X user who goes by the handle Masterji_upwale weighed in on the discussion on Sunday, lamenting what he called the "lack of execution culture" in North India. "#Statues vs #Startups. While Bengaluru Codes, Lucknow Campaigns. As a North Indian, it pains me to say this — but we need to hear the truth," he wrote.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah clarifies on ‘war not needed’ statement: ‘It should always be the last resort, not the first’

In his detailed post, he said cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam have surged ahead by building tech parks, pharma clusters, ports, and world-class infrastructure, while many northern cities remain "stuck — building statues, organizing rallies, blaming history."

The user pointed out that North India is not short of talent or resources, but suffers from poor execution and inconsistent governance. "We boast of expressways but forget industrial corridors. We build mega airports but don’t build cargo industries to use them," he said, adding that despite heavy investments, corruption, unpredictability, and power shortages continue to plague investors.

Also Read - Bengaluru real estate: If your apartment’s value has doubled, is it time to cash out now?

In contrast, he praised South Indian cities for focusing on basics: uninterrupted power supply, real ease of doing business, skill ecosystems, and consistent policies across election cycles.

The post triggered a wave of reactions. One user recalled the stark difference in civic culture in Lucknow, saying, "In Lucknow, you will see policemen carrying madam ji's shopping bags in malls. Some neta with 4/5 men along with a PSO being obnoxious and rude to staff. You’ll see Fortuners with beacons lined up at malls, not letting common cars in. That's the truth."

While many users agreed with the sentiment, others argued that comparing regions overlooks the complex historical and political realities that shape development patterns in India.