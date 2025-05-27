‘Nehru gave us HAL, it’s our pride’: DK Shivakumar counters Andhra’s bid to shift defence projects from Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday firmly opposed any attempt to move the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) key defence manufacturing projects—the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)—out of Bengaluru, calling HAL the “pride of Karnataka.” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Also Read - Bengaluru Airport ramps up traffic surveillance with new CCTV network across junctions

What DK Shivakumar said?

Amid reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has offered 10,000 acres in the Lepakshi-Madakasira region of Anantapur district to relocate HAL's AMCA and LCA units, Shivakumar said Karnataka would not allow what has been built over decades to be moved elsewhere.

“HAL is our pride. We will not allow what has been functioning here to be shifted,” Shivakumar told reporters. He underscored Karnataka’s historical role in India’s defence manufacturing, pointing out that Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation for HAL’s presence in the state and that the legacy should be preserved.

He added that Karnataka has already offered land for HAL’s expansion in Tumakuru and Bengaluru and remains open to facilitating further growth. “If they want to expand, we are ready to support that here,” he said.

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells health officials to stay prepared amid COVID-19 rise

Shivakumar also highlighted the state’s existing infrastructure that supports defence production. “Bidar has a base. Bengaluru has a base. We have two HAL airports in Bengaluru — one in Yelahanka and one at HAL itself,” he added.

The comments come as Andhra Pradesh tries to woo HAL with a strategic land offer barely an hour from Bengaluru International Airport. CM Naidu is believed to have urged the central government to consider setting up the aircraft manufacturing units in Anantapur, pointing to the proximity and land availability.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil also pushed back against the idea of relocating HAL operations from the state. He said it’s one thing to request a new facility during an expansion phase, but quite another to seek a shift of established infrastructure.

“Asking for a new unit is understandable. But asking for what already exists in Karnataka to be shifted is not just unfair—it’s alarming,” Patil said.