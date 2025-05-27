Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells health officials to stay prepared amid COVID-19 rise

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed health authorities to stay fully prepared amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, warning against any laxity in the state’s response. “There is no need to panic right now. But we must keep all systems ready — ventilators, oxygen, medicines — in case the situation worsens,” he said during a high-level review meeting. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

The CM, who met with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, senior officials, and medical experts, stressed proactive action. He asked hospitals across the state to be on standby, with essential infrastructure and personnel in place. “District hospitals must be fully prepared. There should be no negligent attitude for any reason,” he warned.

Siddaramaiah issued a series of preventive measures aimed at protecting vulnerable groups. He advised the elderly, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions to wear masks in public places. He also directed that inter-hospital transfers of pregnant women with complications be avoided. “Ensure necessary arrangements in all hospitals to treat them locally,” he said.

Schools on alert

Schools were instructed to monitor students for flu-like symptoms and send home those showing signs of illness. Parents were advised to keep children with fever or cold at home.

The CM also called for regular monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases and said case reviews should happen every week—or more frequently if needed. If the situation escalates, he added, screening units should be set up at airports for all arriving passengers.

To ensure round-the-clock readiness, health department staff have been told to remain at their posts and avoid taking leave. Siddaramaiah also directed officials to use social media to disseminate accurate public health information and updates.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the current COVID variant is a sub-lineage of Omicron and hasn’t caused severe symptoms so far. “We are better prepared now than in the past. There’s no need for fear, but caution is necessary,” he said.

On the question of vaccination, Rao said the Centre has not recommended any rollout yet. “The CM has asked us to consult the Union government if vaccination becomes necessary in future.”