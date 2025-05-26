Bengaluru’s 250-meter sky deck to come up at Kengeri’s Kempegowda Layout

After months of deliberation and site inspections, Karnataka’s much-anticipated sky deck project will now take shape at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Kengeri, Bengaluru, Deccan Herald reported. Bengaluru's massive 250 meter sky deck gets Karnataka cabinet approval. ([Pic for representation)

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing feasibility and future metro connectivity as key factors.

Originally proposed at Hemmigepura, the site was ruled out due to aviation safety regulations that prohibit tall structures within 20 kilometres of the airport. Land acquisition issues involving NICE also contributed to the change.

The new location, owned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), will host the 250-metre-tall tower on a 25-acre plot, BDA officials said. Once built, the sky deck is expected to become a major tourist attraction offering sweeping views of the city.

Bengaluru tunnel project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the state government will soon invite tenders for Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road project, signalling fresh momentum for the long-discussed infrastructure initiative.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the cabinet and senior police officials had held detailed discussions on the tunnel project earlier in the day. The first phase will involve constructing a single tunnel, with special attention given to planning entry and exit points.

He clarified that the route would steer clear of the Vidhana Soudha, citing the need to protect the city's heritage and ensure security in sensitive areas.

Shivakumar also shared updates on a 114-km elevated corridor that aims to ease travel from Minister K J George’s constituency to Kempegowda International Airport. The corridor is a key part of the government’s broader effort to decongest city roads and improve airport access.

