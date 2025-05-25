Bengaluru’s 114-km elevated corridor, tunnel road plan get push from K'taka government: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the state government will soon invite tenders for Bengaluru’s ambitious tunnel road project and highlighted progress on the construction of a 114-kilometre elevated corridor aimed at improving connectivity from Minister KJ George’s constituency to Kempegowda International Airport. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the cabinet and police officials held detailed discussions earlier in the day regarding the tunnel road proposal. The first phase of the project will involve building a single tunnel, with careful planning of entry and exit points.

“The road should not go near the Vidhana Soudha,” he said, indicating the government's consideration for heritage preservation and security in the city’s core areas.

The Deputy CM also outlined timelines for other urban initiatives. He confirmed that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will become operational by September 15. A meeting has already been held to decide the number of civic corporations that will come under the new governing body. “We are determined to resolve Bengaluru’s urban challenges—from waterlogging to encroachments—backed by the necessary budget and administrative will,” he said.

On the cultural front, Shivakumar unveiled plans to organise a grand Cauvery Aarti within 100 days, stating that ₹90 crore has been allocated for the programme. The Aarti will be held weekly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with participation from religious mutts across Karnataka. Artists are being commissioned to compose a devotional song celebrating unity, and Shivakumar has written to renowned music composers for collaboration.

Turning to immediate civic concerns, the Deputy CM addressed rain-related damage in the city. He said water tankers are being deployed to flood-affected areas, and households where rainwater has entered will receive immediate relief of ₹10,000.

On street vendor regulation, Shivakumar announced that all 26,000 registered vendors will be allowed to do business only in designated areas. “They must set up shop and leave with their vehicles. Those who haven’t registered yet should do so without delay,” he added.

As part of a city-wide clean-up plan, abandoned vehicles on roads will be moved to a single yard. “If unclaimed for 21 days, they will be auctioned,” he said.

Shivakumar also highlighted progress in digitising city governance, announcing that all 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru will soon be integrated into the e-Khata system. “This effort has already won a National e-Governance Award from the Centre,” he noted.

He added that road widening projects will go ahead, and affected landowners will be compensated through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). Telecom companies have also been asked to remove any optical fibre cables that violate city norms.

(With agency inputs)