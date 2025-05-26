Bengaluru weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rain, issues alert till May 31

Days after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert, warning of more downpours over the coming days. As per IMD data, Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the week. (PTI)

According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall until May 31.

As per IMD data, Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the week. Light showers are expected on May 26 and 27, accompanied by cooler temperatures ranging between 20°C and 27°C.

The intensity is likely to increase midweek, with heavy rain predicted on May 28 and 29. During this period, the minimum temperature may dip to 19°C.

Rain is expected to continue on May 30 and 31, with daytime temperatures stabilising between 20°C and 26°C.

Bengaluru rain fury

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were electrocuted while trying to clear rainwater that had entered an apartment in Bengaluru. According to the MICO Layout police, 63-year-old Manmohan Kamath, a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM Layout Phase 2, was using a motorised pump to drain water from his home on Monday evening when he was fatally electrocuted.

Dinesh, the 12-year-old son of a Nepalese man working at the apartment complex, was also electrocuted at the same spot, police said. Both were declared dead at the hospital.

The station house officer said Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be filed in both cases. This brings the total number of rain-related deaths in Bengaluru to three so far this pre-monsoon season.

Earlier, a 35-year-old Bengaluru woman named Sasikala died after a compound wall collapsed on her while she was sweeping at a company under Mahadevapura police limits.

