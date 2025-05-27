Bengaluru Airport ramps up traffic surveillance with new CCTV network across junctions

In a bid to tackle increasing traffic violations and ensure commuter safety, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has teamed up with Bengaluru Traffic Police to install a network of CCTV cameras at all four key traffic junctions around the airport campus. The initiative aims to closely monitor and take action against traffic offenders. Bengaluru Airport is now equipped with CCTV cameras at all traffic junctions around it.

In a public statement, the airport authorities said, “Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, in collaboration with @blrcitytraffic, has launched camera surveillance at all four traffic signals within the BLR Airport campus. All traffic offences will now be closely monitored, captured and addressed with appropriate action. Let's all do our part to drive responsibly and be mindful of everyone's safety.”

Rapid increase in surveillance cameras across Bengaluru

This move comes as part of a larger city-wide push to expand surveillance infrastructure. Over the last 15 months, Bengaluru has witnessed a remarkable surge in CCTV installations, with more than 3 lakh new cameras added since January 2024 alone.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, in an earlier interaction with the media, said, “In January 2024, we had around 2.32 lakh CCTV cameras. We took it upon ourselves to scale that up to five lakh—and we’ve now surpassed it.”

As part of this technological expansion, every installed camera is being geo-tagged. This enables authorities to track the precise location of surveillance devices across a wide range of areas—from residential layouts and commercial zones to schools, hospitals, and highway intersections.

The video data is integrated into the Multi-Agency Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (MCCTNS) platform. This allows police to rapidly retrieve footage from the nearest cameras in the event of a crime or accident, significantly reducing response time.

“All cameras are mapped on our digital portal. This makes it easier for our teams to conduct real-time assessments and improve response time,” Commissioner Dayananda said.