Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro faces further delay, unlikely to open before July-end: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 12:05 PM IST

Bengaluru's Yellow Line of Namma Metro faces delays, now unlikely to open before late July or August. Issues with train signalling system and safety assessments

The much-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, which was earlier expected to be operational by mid-2024, has been hit by yet another delay. According to a Deccan Herald report, the 19.15-km line connecting RV Road with Bommasandra is now unlikely to open before the end of July — or even August — owing to critical issues in the train signalling system.

Bengaluru metro's yellow line faces further delay in beginning the operations. (X/MetroRailNews)
Bengaluru metro's yellow line faces further delay in beginning the operations. (X/MetroRailNews)

Also Read - Is HAL moving from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh? Here’s what Karnataka minister MB Patil said

Why the delay?

Officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told the publication that the delay is due to pending Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) approvals for signalling systems. The certification is held up due to glitches found in the software datasets during the review process by Siemens India Ltd, the Yellow Line’s signalling contractor.

“Train movements are controlled entirely by software. Even a minor error defaults the system to a safe mode,” a senior BMRCL official is quoted as a saying by the publication. The official added that while BMRCL has completed all statutory tests, the ISA nod is crucial before the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) can inspect the line.

“Unless all tests are cleared for safety, Siemens cannot approach the independent assessor,” the official said, noting that the delay is now out of BMRCL’s hands. Siemens has reportedly assured that the corrected datasets will be ready by the end of June.

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells health officials to stay prepared amid COVID-19 rise

The delay has also reportedly been compounded by issues with train availability. Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), which is supplying the rolling stock for the Yellow Line, is behind schedule. However, production is now on track, said the report further. Of the six trains required to start operations, three have arrived so far — all sourced from China

The repeated delays come despite Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar setting a May 2025 deadline for Yellow Line operations. However, with the line already missing several earlier timelines, the project is now under increased scrutiny.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro faces further delay, unlikely to open before July-end: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On