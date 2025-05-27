Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Is HAL moving from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh? Here’s what Karnataka minister MB Patil said

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Karnataka Minister MB Patil opposed relocating HAL's AMCA and LCA projects from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh, criticizing such proposals as inappropriate.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Monday strongly objected to any proposal that involves shifting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) projects out of Bengaluru. Reacting to reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pitched for relocating HAL’s advanced production facilities to his state, Patil said, “HAL’s wings cannot and should not be moved out of Bengaluru.”

Karnataka industries minister MB Patil.

Speaking to reporters, Patil made it clear that Karnataka would not allow any dilution of its aerospace leadership. “I will soon meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also discuss the matter with our Chief Minister and the principal secretary. If such a proposal has indeed been made, it is inappropriate,” he stated. Patil also said he would speak to Union ministers from Karnataka to ensure the state’s interests are safeguarded.

Naidu’s offer and Karnataka’s response

The pushback comes after reports that Naidu has offered 10,000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi-Madakasira region in Anantapur district — roughly an hour from Bengaluru’s airport — as a possible site for HAL’s AMCA and LCA manufacturing units. The Andhra CM is said to have urged the Centre to consider moving the projects to AP, highlighting proximity to Bengaluru and availability of land.

MB Patil, however, said it was one thing to request a new HAL facility during its expansion, but another to ask for relocating existing projects from Karnataka. “Asking for a new unit is understandable. But asking for what already exists in Karnataka to be shifted is not just unfair, it’s alarming — if the media reports are true. I still believe Chandrababu Naidu knows how these things work, and I’d be surprised if he actually made such a request,” Patil remarked.

