Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar sets deadline of December 1 to prepare for Greater Bengaluru Authority elections: Report

The Karnataka government is aiming to wrap up all groundwork needed for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections by December 1 this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday, according to a report published by The News Minute. The state also planned to inform the Supreme Court of this schedule through an affidavit within the next few days. Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlined the timeline for five new municipal corporations and urged party members to coordinate election activities immediately. (Representational Image)(Real Estate )

Speaking at a meeting with Congress party officials from Bengaluru at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan, Shivakumar — who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio along with being state Congress President — outlined the electoral timeline for the five municipal corporations to be formed under the GBA, the report stated. He directed party leaders to swiftly organize logistics and ensure the voters’ list is thoroughly updated.

According to Shivakumar, meetings with GBA officials have already taken place, and election preparations for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are underway. The city will soon be divided into five new municipal corporations, following discussions with local MLAs. Efforts related to ward boundary revisions, addressing public grievances, and compiling the voters’ register are all expected to be concluded by December 1, the report said.

He urged all party members to begin coordinating election-related activities across assembly constituencies, wards, and polling booths immediately, the report added.

The city is currently being operated by the BBMP, which will no longer exist once the GBA is established in its entirety. The BBMP, meanwhile, has been without an elected council since its term expired in September 2020.