Bengaluru's long-delayed civic body polls likely to happen after November: DCM DK Shivakumar

After years of delay, elections to Bengaluru's municipal bodies are finally on the horizon. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday confirmed that civic polls for the five newly carved-out municipal corporations in the city will be conducted after November, said a report in Deccan Herald. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Addressing the media, Shivakumar said the state government is currently in the process of finalising boundaries for each of the five civic bodies and their respective wards—a key prerequisite for conducting the elections. “We have opened the floor for public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed boundaries of the five new corporations. This window will remain open until August 18,” he said.

The government aims to issue a final notification on the formation of these corporations by September 2, after considering all feedback. The very next day, on September 3, a delimitation committee will be set up to redraw ward boundaries for the newly formed corporations. This committee will be given about a month to complete the task.

Following that, the government will once again invite public objections and suggestions on the proposed ward maps before finalising them by November 1. Once the new boundaries are in place, ward-level reservation details will be announced, paving the way for elections.

This announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the state government over the long-pending BBMP elections, which have been delayed for over three years. The Supreme Court recently pulled up the state for the repeated postponement, prompting the government to submit a fresh timeline for completing the delimitation and reservation processes. People and civic activists are also demanding to hold civic body elections for the tech capital.