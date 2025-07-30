Stray dogs attack kills 70-year-old man in Bengaluru, family says he was out for a walk: Report

In a tragic and chilling incident, a 70-year-old man was allegedly killed by a pack of stray dogs just outside his residence in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, during the early hours of Sunday, reported NDTV. The deceased, identified as Seethappa, had reportedly stepped out around midnight for a walk after struggling to sleep when the fatal attack occurred. A pack of stray dogs killed a 70-year-old man in Bengaluru. (Pic for representation)

According to the report, family members were jolted awake by disturbing noises and rushed outside to find a group of at least eight stray dogs attacking Seethappa. The elderly man sustained grievous injuries to his face, limbs, and torso, with large chunks of flesh torn off. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The Kodigehalli Police have taken up the case and filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local residents to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

Stray dog attacks raise across Karnataka

This incident comes amid rising concern over stray dog attacks across Karnataka. According to recent data released by the State Health Department under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the state has recorded a sharp 36% rise in dog bite cases in the first six months of 2025 — with 2.31 lakh bite cases and 19 rabies-related deaths reported between January and June. During the same period in 2024, there were 1.69 lakh bite cases and 18 deaths.

The growing menace has sparked widespread anxiety, especially after a recent viral video from Hubballi showed a three-year-old girl being viciously attacked by stray dogs on the street, further fuelling public outrage.