Bengaluru among top districts in Karnataka’s alarming 2.3 lakh dog bite cases: Report

Karnataka has seen a sharp 36% rise in dog bite cases in the first half of 2025, with 2.31 lakh incidents and 19 reported rabies deaths between January and June, according to official data released by the State Health Department. Karnataka reported more than 2 lakh dog bites in last six months. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times File Photo)

The corresponding period in 2024 recorded 1.69 lakh cases and 18 rabies deaths. For all of 2024, Karnataka reported 3.6 lakh dog bite cases and 42 rabies-related fatalities. The data, shared under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), reflects growing public concern following a recent viral video showing a three-year-old girl being mauled by two stray dogs in Hubballi.

Health officials attribute the spike partly to better reporting. "The situation isn't spiralling. We’re now seeing improved documentation of cases," said Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. He added that awareness campaigns, improved medical response, and instructions to local bodies for managing stray dog populations are underway.

Gupta stressed that even minor bites or scratches should be treated promptly, noting the state has ramped up doctor training and ensured adequate medicine stocks.

Since human rabies was declared a notifiable disease in 2022 under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, both government and private facilities are required to report all suspected rabies cases.

Vijayapura topped the chart with 15,527 dog bite cases, followed by BBMP limits (13,831), Hassan (13,388), Dakshina Kannada (12,524), and Bagalkot (12,392). Bangalore Urban and Rural reported 8,878 and 4,408 cases respectively.

No rabies deaths were recorded in BBMP or Bangalore Rural. However, Bangalore Urban alone accounted for nine of the 19 deaths, with others reported from Belagavi, Ballari, Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, and Shivamogga. District administrations have now been tasked with auditing each rabies death to assess treatment delays, medical gaps, and response to infected animals.

